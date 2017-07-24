Sabah minister welcomes MACC probe on tourist guide protest

Sabah MACC director Datuk Sazali Salbi said they were gathering information to determine if there was any wrongdoing by tourism-related government agencies as well as those in the private sector. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — The Sabah government has no qualms about the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) move to investigate a protest here last week by local tour guides against a travel company for allegedly using illegal foreign guides.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the investigation into the incident, which caused a group of Chinese tourists to be stranded on arrival, will have a positive effect on the industry overall.

“I think it’s good. I’m very happy that they have taken interest in the industry. To me the issue is simple — anything that will make the industry perform better is most welcome,” he said when asked to comment on a report that the MACC was looking to investigate the protest during a Hari Raya celebration here.

He previously said that the demonstration had presented an “unfriendly” image to tourists and possibly damaged a sensitive industry.

On July 15, at about half past midnight, it was reported that about 40 guides from the Sabah Tourist Guides Association (STGA) staged a demonstration at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport during the arrival of a chartered flight from China which they claimed was using an unregistered foreign guide. The guide reportedly fled the airport, leaving the tourists stranded for a few hours.

It was later reported that the guide in charge of the arriving group was licensed.

Authorities have since issued a show-cause letter to the 40 guides, including its president Grace Leong, over their action. The deadline ends tomorrow. The guides could have their licences revoked if investigations conclude that they breached any laws.

Although the group’s actions were criticised for tarnishing the state’s image and scaring away tourists, Masidi also said that there was a need to clean up the tour guide system and come up with a solution that was more efficient for everyone.

A committee has been set up, to be led by the ministry’s permanent secretary, to look into a better mechanism for the agents and guides.