Sabah minister defends suspension of Mt Kinabalu guides for hoisting Warisan flag

Recently, a picture of three freelance guides unfurling Parti Warisan Sabah flags on the summit of Mount Kinabalu went viral. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Kupi Pasta KK KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Sabah Parks’ decision to suspend three guides who unfurled a political party flag while on duty at the summit of Mount Kinabalu may be appropriate, said a state minister.

According to a report by The Star, Sabah Tourism Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun stood by the punishment, saying it was not harsh and that the guides should not have brought politics to their workplace.

He added similar action would have been taken against the trio had the flags belonged to the ruling Barisan Nasional.

“Their political affiliation is not the consideration. Their act was wrong as they did it while carrying out their professional duties as mountain guides,” he reportedly told a press conference after opening the Sabah Tourist Guides Association office in Lintas Square in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Recently, a picture of three freelance guides unfurling Parti Warisan Sabah flags on the summit of Mount Kinabalu went viral.

Following that, Kinabalu Park manager Yassin Miki signed a three-month suspension order for the trio.

Sabah Parks director Dr Jamili Nais said the action was only taken because the guides failed to differentiate between work and politics.

“Everybody has the democratic right to choose a political party (to support). But Sabah Parks staff members and guides should not bring political sentiments to the workplace, especially when tourists are involved,” he said.

Masidi then went on to say that there were no rules against members of the public unfurling political flags at the summit, but it was unacceptable for guides to do so.