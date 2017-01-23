Sabah MCA: Opposition too disjointed to win in Sabah

Sabah MCA deputy chairman Datuk Francis Goh said that with the opposition unable to reach a consensus, the majority vote is behind BN, and there is no possibility of a “wind of change” in Sabah. — Pictures by Saw Siow FengPENAMPANG, Jan 23 — The opposition in Sabah is too disjointed to take on the formidable force of Barisan Nasional in the next election, State MCA deputy chairman Datuk Francis Goh said today.

He said that although opposition parties were planning on forming an alliance to take down the BN through straight fights in the various constituencies, it remains an elusive dream that yet to happen in Sabah’s political history.

“They are unable to cooperate among themselves and come to a straight fight, because the opposition parties regardless of local or otherwise have their own interest,” said Goh.

“Look at United Sabah Alliance, most of their leaders has the ambition to become chief minister, similarly to Parti Warisan Sabah who claimed they are the biggest local based opposition party,” he said.

The United Sabah Alliance consists of local parties — Sabah Progressive Party, Party Solidarity Tanah Airku (Sabah Star), Parti Cinta Sabah and most recently — Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

Parti Warisan Sabah, a local opposition party headed by former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, has yet to announce any alliance, but said they will contest all the seats in the elections and invited others to do so “under the Warisan banner”.

There is also Pakatan Harapan still in play, who had made headway in the State last election, although many of their leaders have now deflected.

Goh said that with the opposition unable to reach a consensus, the majority vote is behind BN, and there is no possibility of a “wind of change” in Sabah.

“Maybe a wind of change can happen in Sarawak because they are not under Umno and they can make decision to become opposition,” said Goh.

“But in Sabah, any talk of winds of change is purely opposition propaganda to confuse the people,” he said.

On MCA Sabah’s seat allocation, he said the party will maintain its present quota of its two state seats in Luyang and Kapayan state constituencies.

Goh said he will contest the Kapayan seat.