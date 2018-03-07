Sabah manufacturing sector records accumulated investment value of RM10.48b, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said Sabah’s manufacturing sector has recorded an accumulated investment value of RM10.48 billion and created 11,416 jobs during the period of 2013 to June 2017. — Malay Mail picKOTA KINABALU, March 7 — Sabah’s manufacturing sector has recorded an accumulated investment value of RM10.48 billion and created 11,416 jobs during the period of 2013 to June 2017, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Musa said this was a proud achievement for the state, adding that the state government was satisfied with Sabah’s Ministry of Industrial Development’s success in accelerating the state’s industrial development.

“In 2016, Sabah had received investments worth RM3.13 billion and created 5,154 jobs,” he said in his welcoming address at the Sabah Digital Economy Seminar here today.

The one-day seminar, organised by the ministry, aims to provide a platform for industry players to share information on the development of the state’s digital economy and to emphasise on the importance of online product marketing.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, who is also Sabah’s Industrial Development Minister.

Musa said the state government was committed to drive the state’s economic growth, including the industrial sector, one of the main pillars in the Sabah State Progress and Development Plan.

He said under the 2018 Budget, the state government had allocated RM134 million to drive and increase promotional activities on investment and business opportunities in Sabah.

“They include boosting the development of the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park, Lahad Datu’s Palm Oil Industrial Cluster, Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Sabah Economic Development Corp” he said.

Meanwhile, Musa said, KKIP Sdn Bhd’s move to explore new areas in order to enhance the business and industrial climate in the state would provide opportunities for the local small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

He welcomed the state’s Ministry of Industrial Development’s efforts in developing the duty-free trade zone in KKIP, in line with the government’s aspiration to boost the Sabah SME business expansion in the era of digital economy.

“I am also pleased with the achievement of the Sabah SME product marketing and development programme, as 60 products from the Sabah SMEs had penetrated Singapore’s market.

“Additionally, the products are also being exported overseas, including to West Asia,” he said. — Bernama