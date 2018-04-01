Sabah Journalists Association expresses concern over Anti-Fake News Bill

KOTA KINABALU, April 1 — The Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) is concerned about the implications on the mainstream media with the proposed Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 tabled in Parliament last week, says its president Muguntan Vanar.

He said SJA believed that the spirit of the bill is mainly aimed at those purposely creating and spreading fake news in the social media but it would have implications on the mainstream media that could be stifling.

“The mainstream media is already subjected to various rules, guidelines and laws including the Printing Presses and Publications Act, Official Secrets Act and Sedition laws.

“There is also the Communications and Multimedia Act to check on the problem of fake news. As such, we believe the mainstream media should be exempted from action under the fake news law as it could further stifle the mainstream media,” he said in a statement here, today.

Muguntan said the issue of fake news was mainly a problem confined strictly to social media and any legislation should be directed at such portals rather than to include the print media. — Bernama