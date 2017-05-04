Last updated -- GMT+8

Sabah is sensitive to the needs of its schools, CM says

Thursday May 4, 2017
07:35 AM GMT+8

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said skilled and quality human capital were needed to run industrial operations in developing the state’s economy. — Reuters picSabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said skilled and quality human capital were needed to run industrial operations in developing the state’s economy. — Reuters picKOTA KINABALU, May 4 — The Sabah government is sensitive to the needs of schools in the state in its effort to produce quality human capital, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Musa Aman yesterday.

He said skilled and quality human capital were needed to run industrial operations in developing the state’s economy.

“Sabah is currently undergoing development, particularly in the oil and gas industry, a technical industry which is crucial for the development of the state, hence skilled and quality human capital are necessary,” he said in a dinner here.

The function was held in conjunction with the 41st Education Management Conference for Principals of Secondary Schools in Sabah and Labuan.

He also acknowledged the school principals’ heavy responsibility to ensure that their teachers carry out their duties well and students achieve excellence. — Bernama

