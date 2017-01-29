Sabah is ever ready for GE14, Pairin says

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) founder and president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan. — file picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery is all prepared to face an early election Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said.

He said this was because all the BN component parties in Sabah had got themselves prepared early.

“This (early state election) is still a speculation. Nevertheless, people keep asking (when the election will be held).

“Even if the election is to be called early, I think it won’t be a problem to us to do our part,” he told reporters at the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Chinese New Year open house, here, today.

Pairin, who is also PBS president, had announced his retirement from politics when his term as state assemblyman ends, but he is confident the BN government fits the bill to run the country and at the state level.

“The BN government has been determined to help the people in any way while the opposition keeps making promises that they will do better than BN,” he said. — Bernama