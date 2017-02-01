Sabah government issues warning to tour operators plying illegal jetties

Kota Kinabalu city hall officers are seen at the jetty of Tanjung Aru Baru water village, February 1, 2017.KOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 — In the wake of the boat tragedy that has killed three Chinese tourists, the Sabah state government is sending a stern warning to all tour operators to abide by existing laws or risk having their licenses revoked.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment assistant minister Datuk Pang Yuk Ming said the state was sending this particular message to boat operators who continued to ply non-sanctioned tourist jetties after the accident on January 28.

“Operators should all know which are the legal jetties by now. I do not want to hear any ridiculous explanations and reasonings for their actions. It is safety above all else,” he said, adding that the ministry will not hesitate to recommend their licenses be revoked if they are found flouting the law.

Pang was responding to news reports that it was “business as usual” for some tour operators who ply other jetties in the coastal water village of Tanjung Aru Baru.

“I promise action will be taken against those found guilty of this. There is no such thing as permission from who and who, you better make sure you have black and white from authorities if you are doing it,” he said.

Yesterday, Pang said that the jetty used in the accident was illegal and there were only three tourist sanctioned take off points — Jesselton Pier, the Sutera Harbour Marina and Shangri La Tanjung Aru Resort.

The use of unsanctioned tourist jetties has come under the spotlight after a boat trip to Mengalum island, some two hours away, arranged by licensed operators through the illegal jetty had capsized and landed 28 Chinese passengers plus three crew members, in the sea.

So far, 22 people have been rescued, three have died and six — five Chinese nationals and one local boatman — are still missing.

These unsanctioned jetties are primarily for the local fishing villagers and are not monitored by any authorities therefore, safety precautions are not enforced and fees are not necessarily applicable.

Other than the Tanjung Aru jetties, tour groups reportedly take off from the waterfront along Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens near the Sabah Parks jetty.

Although authorities have reportedly been aware of complaints regarding the use of the jetties, no action has reportedly been taken to stop the unlawful use of the jetty.

Pang today said that some operators were found to still be ignoring the warning not to use the “illegal” jetties and chose to prioritise money over safety.