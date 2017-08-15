Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sabah floods: More people evacuated in Papar district

Tuesday August 15, 2017
11:02 PM GMT+8

Tools

A lorry passes through flood waters along the Penampang Minintod road to Inanam, Sabah, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picA lorry passes through flood waters along the Penampang Minintod road to Inanam, Sabah, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 (Bernama) — The number of flood victims at the relief centre at the Penampang Baru Hall in Kemanis, in the Papar district, increased to 108 people (39 families) tonight, from 58 people (22 families) at noon.

Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 80 of the victims (32 families) were from Kampung Penampang Baru, while the others were from Kampung Lingan Baru (five people from three families) and Kampung Mendugi ( 23 people from four families).

Among the areas affected by the floods were Kampung Penampang Baru, Kampung Belatik, Kampung Daingin, Kampung Batu 14 Ulu Kimanis, Kampung Lingan Baru and Kampung Mendugi, he said in a statement tonight.

He said a few road stretches were also affcted by the floods such as Jalan Kampung Penampang Baru and Jalan Kampung Daingin, but were still passable to all vehicles. — Bernama

