Sabah express bus accident leaves 21 injured, five seriously

BELURAN (Sabah), Dec 28 — An express bus skidded, spun thrice and veered onto the opposite lane at Km86 of Jalan Beluran-Telupid last night, injuring all 21 passengers on board, five of them seriously, said police.

Beluran District Police chief Supt Sivanathan Velautham said the accident happened at about 11.30 pm when the bus, heading from Semporna to Kota Kinabalu, tried to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle that had entered its lane.

The bus spun thrice and veered onto the right side of the road, he said in a statement here.

The seriously injured passengers were taken in ambulances to the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, he said. The others were sent to the Telupid Hospital.

Sivanathan said the bus driver lodged a report at the Telupid Police Station and a blood sample was taken from him for a test at the Chemistry Department. — Bernama