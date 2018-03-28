Sabah excluded from EC’s redelineation report despite state amendment to increase seats

The Election Commission (EC)'s redelineation report tabled today in Parliament did not include any recommendations for electoral boundary changes in Sabah.

This is despite the Sabah state government amending the state constitution in August 2016 to increase the amount of state assembly seats there from 60 seats to 73 seats, around the same time the EC started their redelineation study nationwide.

The report, which was under embargo for the past six days only affects Peninsular Malaysia states and does not include any study made by the EC in relation to Sabah, essentially raising doubts if Sabah would use new electoral boundaries and newly formed state seats in time for the next general elections.

It also did not include any study on Sarawak electoral boundaries, although the Sarawak state elections had been held separately in 2016 and are not due until 2021.

