Sabah CM tells search and rescue team for missing catamaran to intensify efforts

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the relevant authorities are stepping up their search for the catamaran with 28 tourists from China and three crew members that went missing while on a journey from here to Pulau Mengalum yesterday.

“I have directed the search and rescue (SAR) mission to utilise spotter planes to improve the chances of finding the missing boat and its passengers,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had mobilised the necessary vessels, equipment and manpower for the SAR mission.

“I am told that the MMEA, the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Operations Force have mounted an operation involving some 400 sq nautical miles.

“The authorities are doing their level best to find them. I know this a difficult time for the families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

Musa also said boat operators should exercise greater caution when bringing people out to sea, especially during rough weather conditions.

The catamaran is believed to have gone missing while en route from the Tanjung Aru jetty here to Pulau Mengalum, about 56km northwest from Kota Kinabalu.

The MMEA said the catamaran left the jetty at 9am.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after hearing a briefing on the SAR mission at the MMEA Sabah and Labuan headquarters here, China’s Consul-General in Sabah Chen Peijie said that he hoped all 28 of the China nationals would be found safe.

“Yesterday was the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and it should have been a happy day. Unfortunately, such a bad thing (missing tourists) happened,” she said. — Bernama