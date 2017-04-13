Sabah CM says unsure when state polls will be

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman (right) dismissed rumours of an early state election. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, April 13 — Datuk Seri Musa Aman today dismissed rumours that the Sabah legislative assembly is holding its last sitting today before the state election will be held.

The Sabah chief minister claimed that he too, is unsure when the state assembly will be dissolved to pave way for elections and urged everyone to continue with business as usual.

“We should just work as if it’s tomorrow. Actually, I too do not know when it is.

“I know the media makes some speculation about this. It can be boring without any speculation but I also do not know when it is. The time will come,” he told reporters after today’s assembly meeting.

Rumours had been rife that Musa is pushing for state polls to be held before the 14th general elections, for his ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) to take advantage of the Opposition disarray and to distance his administration from Putrajaya’s politics.

According to political speculators, the date was widely touted to be April 13, the last day of the state assembly’s five-day first sitting this year.

But the hype and momentum of an early state poll appears to have died down after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit here last month.