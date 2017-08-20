Sabah CM says state’s development on the right track

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the state is on track in its bid to spur its development to a higher level. — Reuters picNABAWAN, Aug 20 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the state is on track in its bid to spur its development to a higher level.

Thus, Musa said the state government would continue to pursue its development plans for the well-being of the people.

“This shows that our economy has grown significantly. All this is the result of planning (and) good governance. What’s important is the strong support from the federal government,” he told reporters after opening the Tenom, Pensiangan, Ranau and Keningau UMNO Divisions joint delegates conference here today.

Musa was commenting on Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s statement yesterday that the state annual income had increased from only RM176 million in 1972 to RM3.5 billion in 2015.

Abdul Rahman said Sabah’s economic growth of 6.1 per cent in 2015 also surpassed the national growth and the highest among the states in the country.

Musa said Sabah’s success in boosting its economy was also acknowledged by Bank Negara Governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim during his recent visit to the state.

Earlier in his speech, Musa urged the people to continue to support UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure the continuity of the development in Sabah. — Bernama