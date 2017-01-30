Sabah CM: Enforce stricter regulations on boat operators

Datuk Seri Musa Aman wants the relevant authorities to enforce stricter regulations on boat operators ferrying passengers, including tourists. ― Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman wants the relevant authorities to enforce stricter regulations on boat operators ferrying passengers, including tourists.

He said boat operators should equip their boats with the necessary equipment such as GPS tracking system and radio communication device as well as making life jackets mandatory for every person on board their vessels.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims who perished in this most tragic incident. My thoughts and prayers also go to those who are still missing,” he said in a statement today.

He said the relevant authorities were still mobilising the necessary resources to assist in the ongoing search for those still missing.

“I also expect a thorough investigation into this mishap. We must do our utmost to prevent such incidents from happening,” he said. — Bernama