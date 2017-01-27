Sabah BN ready to face snap election, says Abdul Rahman

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 — The Sabah Barisan Nasional election machinery is prepared should a snap state election be called, said Sabah BN secretary Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

“Whether early election or not, the machinery is ready, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department when asked about speculation that Sabah would be going for a snap election instead of having the state election together with the general election, which is only due next year.

Abdul Rahman, who is also BN Strategic Communications director, said it would be “more exciting” if there was a snap election in Sabah.

“A separate election will enable our friends in the peninsula to come down and help us,” he said, adding that synchronised elections in Sabah were only a norm in the last 20 years.

He was speaking to reporters after the monthly assembly of agencies of under him here today. — Bernama