Sabah BN party expresses conditional support for tax on religious bodies

PBS president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said the government must explain the income tax law amendment so as to not create confusion. — File picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) said today it will support an amended law that may see religious organisations pay income tax if it will curb abuse.

However, party president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan also said the government must further explain the amendment so as to not create confusion that could affect religious freedom and social economic balance.

“What we are given to understand is that the amendments are only geared towards tackling those abusing laws and regulations. Then of course we will give our support.

“We believe there is no intention from the government to punish religious organisation on valid donations given to them,” he said at a press conference here.

He said PBS proposes further engagement to clear up confusion and explain what is taxable and not in line with government policy.

“It is crucial to emphasise that the government continues to promote and accept and acknowledge that there is freedom of religion. So when we try to get government to clarify this issue, it is important to note that those who abuse the law will be punished,” said the Sabah deputy chief minister.

Asked whether there was a need to withdraw or review the amendment in the state, Pairin reiterated that it was important to first get a detailed explanation of the amendment and what it entails.

He said PBS took the concerns by Sabah churches seriously and will work to ensure all religious organisations qualify for the tax exemptions as long as their income were from donations and intended for religious activities.

“PBS supports religious freedom and any law that restricts this, will be opposed,” he said.

Religious bodies were up in arms over a tax amendment which affects income generation from running religious organisations.

The Income Tax Act’s Schedule 6, which lists income which is exempt from tax, includes under item 13(1)(b) “a religious institution or organisation which is not operated or conducted primarily for profit and which is established in Malaysia exclusively for the purposes of religious worship or the advancement of religion”.

However, in the Finance Bill 2016 that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on November 23 and by the Dewan Negara on December 15, an additional requirement that the income be meant for “charitable purposes” was introduced, starting year of assessment 2017 and onwards.

The lack of information regarding the proposal has caused confusion among religious bodies, with the Sabah Council of Churches claiming that the amendment involves only non-Muslim religious bodies.

* Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a previous version that misstated the post of Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.