Sabah allocates RM2.459m grant for youth development programmes

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — The Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry has targeted 800,000 youth for participation in various programmes this year, with a RM2.459 million grant given to the Sabah Youth Council and its 14 affiliates today.

Assistant Minister Datuk Masiung Banah said the grant would help them to organise more youth activities and programmes in the state.

He hoped the youth council and its affiliates would cooperate and assist the ministry to achieve the youth participation target.

“We have more than 800,000 youth all over Sabah and the ministry’s wish is that these youth do not alienate themselves.

“...we want to empower the youth in all aspects,” he said in his speech before delivering the grant to the youth associations here. — Bernama