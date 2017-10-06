Sabah politician, businessman remanded for RM1.5b case

The suspects in a RM1.5 billion misappropriation case were brought to court handcuffed and dressed in orange MACC jumpsuits. — iStock.com pic via AFPKOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 — Two suspects in a RM1.5 billion misappropriation case have been remanded for five days to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie issued the order allowing the commission to further detain the 46-year-old Sabah politician and a 52-year-old construction company owner.

The suspects, who were brought to court handcuffed and in orange MACC jumpsuits, were greeted by 200 or so Parti Warisan Sabah supporters.

Earlier, the third suspect — a 40-year-old former deputy secretary of the infrastructure division in the Rural and Regional Development Ministry — was remanded six days in Putrajaya.

The three were arrested separately when they showed up to give their statements to the MACC.

The MACC said it expects to summon more business owners for the investigation on the suspected misappropriation of over RM1.5 billion in federal funds meant for rural projects in Sabah the past six years.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said that they were scrutinising more than 60 companies and have frozen some RM180 million worth of cash in accounts pending investigations so far.