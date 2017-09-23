S. Korean tourist missing while on vacation at Bukit Tinggi

KUANTAN, Sept 23 ― A South Korean tourist has been reported missing while on vacation with his family at Bukit Tinggi Bentong yesterday evening.

Bentong police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said Kim Chae Won, 71, was last seen drinking tea at the Japanese Tea House about 3.30pm.

He said the septuagenarian’s family members realised he was missing when they wanted to return to their accommodation.

After failing to locate Kim’s whereabouts, his family alerted the Berjaya Hills’ security department and joined them in searching for the victim but until 6pm (yesterday), the victim was nowhere to be found.

“A search and rescue (SAR) team comprising policemen, firemen as well as six volunteers was deployed about 9.50pm yesterday,” he said when contacted.

The SAR team which is also being assisted by the police canine unit and Berjaya Hill security staff resumed operations at 8am today, and widened their search area. ― Bernama