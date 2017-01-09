Rural development ministry to focus on small projects in 2017, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry would focus on ‘people centric’ projects that benefited people immediately. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKLW) will focus on small and ‘people centric’ projects that can be completed in a short time and benefited people immediately in 2017, said its minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said among the smaller projects to be implemented within this year were to build roads, to repair dilapidated houses, Orang Asli houses and installation of street lighting in villages.

“The list of these small projects will be prepared next month because the actual work should begin in March and the whole project should be completed before the end of June,” he told reporters after his New Year’s address ceremony here today.

He said small projects would ensure that rural communities obtain comprehensive benefits in terms of infrastructure, economic, housing and education.

In his New Year message, Ismail Sabri said the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) would continue to sponsor students as the government had approved allocations worth RM2 billion for the purpose.

“The focus will be on education within the country and perhaps students will only go abroad in the third or final year. Additionally twinning programmes with foreign universities will also be implemented,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said Mara’s focus in supporting the studies locally was to support the government’s efforts to make Malaysia as an education hub.

“The allegations by certain quarters that Mara had no money to sponsor students are not true,” he said. — Bernama