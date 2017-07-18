Runner travels from Shah Alam to submit ‘AKU’ plate tender forms

Perak Road Transport Department's Registration and Licensing Division Head Ridzuan Rayman (right) observing the final offer of AKU registration number by applicant Alfizan Satiman at at the state RTD headquarters, Ipoh July 18, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, July 18 — A ‘runner’ left Shah Alam, Selangor last night, and arrived here as early as 1am just to hand in tender forms for individuals who wish to own the ‘AKU’ series number plates from the state.

Ahmad Saufi Abdul Rahman, 35, brought 73 tender applications sent by dignitaries and businessmen, including several ‘Datuk’.

Having worked as a runner for four years, Ahmad Saufi said the most popular choices were AKU 8055, AKU 1305 and AKU 805.

“I accepted the last tender application at 4pm yesterday. It is undeniable that at the last moment, many people sent in applications bidding for the numbers.

“The minimum amount (of the bids) was RM350 and the highest was RM30,000,” he said when met by Bernama at the Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) office here, today.

The bidding for the AKU series number plate ended at noon today, after being opened since July 3.

Perak JPJ director Mohd Zawawi Zakaria in a press conference on July 3 said that several registration numbers which were not in the preferred numbers category were popular choices among the public, namely AKU 8055, AKU 1305 and AKU 805.

Meanwhile, a local celebrity on Instagram, Sophia Khan, 24, said it was the first time she had handed in a bid for a licence plate number, and she chose ‘AKU 50’ which symbolised addressing herself as ‘AKU SO’.

Sophia, who is of Malay, Pakistani and Australian origins and has 37,000 followers on Instagram admitted to having bid thousands of Ringgit for the number.

“I hope the number becomes mine,” she said, arriving at the tender box about 30 minutes before the close of the bidding. — Bernama