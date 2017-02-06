Runaway tyre victim’s son furious no apology tendered

MANJUNG, Feb 6 — The son of a woman who was killed by a runaway lorry tyre in Ayer Tawar here on Friday is aggrieved the quarters responsible do not come forward to meet his family.

Ma’azan Mahamad Ajmi, 30, the eldest son of Mariaty Bakar, 58, said his family had yet to receive any call or letter of apology from the lorry driver or the company involved.

“I am aggrieved and furious because the lorry driver and company are lackadaisical and irresponsible over my mother’s death.

“No one comes forward to apologise to our family especially my father who is grief stricken and it is affecting his health,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Ma’azan said his father, 64-year-old Mahamad Ajmi Ahmad’s health had deteriorated after his wife’s death.

“I know father is not at peace as long as the driver or lorry company does not come forward to apologise. He himself wanted to look for them in several areas.

“But, to date, I have succeeded in appeasing him, and I think he would recover his spirit if the lorry driver come forward and apologise to him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manjung District Police chief ACP Tengku Mohd Zailan Tengku Ahmad Shah said police had no information on the lorry driver involved.

“The lorry driver and company involved must report themselves at the closest police station and those who witnessed the incident must also come forward to help in investigation,” he said.

In the incident at 6.30 pm, Mariaty was killed after she was hit by a 150-kg tyre (and rim) from a passing lorry in front of her house in Kampung Bakar Bata in Air Tawar.

The victim died at the scene from serious head injuries. — Bernama