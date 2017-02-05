Runaway tyre kills woman

MANJUNG, Feb 5 — A tyre dislodged from a trailer lorry went spinning at high speed and struck a woman, killing her, near here on Friday.

Perak Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik said Mariaty Bakar, 58, was watering plants outside her home at Kampung Bakar Bata off Km12 Ayer Tawar-Beruas main road.

She was struck on the head and died on the spot.

Police are still tracking down the trailer lorry which sped from the scene.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the tyre hurtling through the air before it hit the woman.

The tyre then crashed into a motorcycle before wrecking a sundry shop located 50m away.

“The tyre was huge. It took more than six men to lift it onto a police vehicle,” a resident said.

Mariaty’s daughter Maisuri Mahamad Ajmi, 24, said she was watching television in the living room when she heard a loud sound.

“I thought my mother had gone to visit her friend, but when I heard a loud crash, I peered through the window and saw someone lying on the ground,” she said.

“When I went out, I was shocked to see it was my mother lying in a pool of blood.”

Mariaty was taken to Hospital Seri Manjung where she was pronounced dead.

Maisuri said she and her husband returned home yesterday as they had planned join their family to send off her newly-wed sister, Mazni, 27, to her husband’s home today.

The victim was buried at the Muslim cemetery at Kampung Kedah at noon yesterday.