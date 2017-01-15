Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:03 pm GMT+8

Rumours of Sabah BN members leaving party only ruse to draw attention, Umno deputy info chief says

Sabah Umno deputy Information chief Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said rumours of members leaving Umno and other BN component parties in Sabah en masses are only propaganda. — Picture by K.E. OoiSabah Umno deputy Information chief Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said rumours of members leaving Umno and other BN component parties in Sabah en masses are only propaganda. — Picture by K.E. OoiSEMPORNA, Jan 15 — Rumours of members of Umno and other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties leaving en masse lately is only a tactic of the opposition to fish for attention and vote.

Sabah Umno deputy Information chief Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said the rumours disseminated were irresponsible and only propaganda played up in opposition-organised gatherings to get the support of the people.

“Undeniably, there are some who left but not en masse and resulting in Umno branches being closed… they are only fishing to get votes from other areas,” he said.

He said this to comment on rumours of BN members leaving their parties in several districts in the state.

Latest, it was said that 2,000 Umno members from the Pengsiangan Division had left the party to join Parti Warisan led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, but it was refuted by its Information chief, Sakim Ibrahim. — Bernama

