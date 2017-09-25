Rumours of Mahadzir Lokman’s death untrue, says brother

Mahadzir Lokman is now in critical condition in UMMC. His brother today said that rumours of his death are untrue. — Facebook picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The brother of Datuk Mahadzir Lokman has dismissed rumours that the television host and personality had passed on.

Danial Lokman said although his brother was still in coma and in critical condition due to multiple complications deriving from hypertension and diabetes, he was still in stable condition.

“His condition is still critical but stable, the doctors are doing the best they can,” he said via WhatsApp here today.

Thus, Danial appealed to the public not to believe the rumours circulating of Mahadzir’s passing and requested that they pray for his speedy recovery.

Mahadzir, 60, was sent to a hospital early Sunday after his family found him unconscious at home and is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre. — Bernama