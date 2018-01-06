Rumawip owners allowed to rent out their units, minister says

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, January 31, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Federal Territories Ministry will allow owners under the Federal Territories Affordable Housing (Rumawip) project to rent out their units, subject to certain conditions.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said among the ‘conditions’ under consideration concerned owners who are transferred to another state after purchasing the housing unit.

“We understand the predicament faced and do not want to burden Rumawip buyers. For instance, if they were transferred to Sarawak, the unit can be rented out as it cannot be left vacant.

“However, they can only rent out their unit to locals and this matter will be monitored by the Joint Management Body (JMB). Legal action will be taken if they fail to comply,” he said after launching the “Rumawip Residensi Sentulmas” project and presenting its house keys here today.

Previously, Rumawip buyers were not permitted to rent out the units bought.

The completed Rumawip Residensi Sentulmas project would house 351 owners in a 30-storey block, with each unit measuring 900 square feet, and consisting of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a covered parking facility. The project that was completed 23 months earlier than the expected date was the second Rumawip project completed after Residensi Pandanmas. — Bernama