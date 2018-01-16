Rumawip housing project is DBKL’s best achievement, mayor says

Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― The Federal Territories Affordable Housing (Rumawip) project is Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) best achievement in 2017, Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz has said.

He said the Federal territories had performed the best among all the Rumawip projects nationwide.

Mhd Amin also added that DBKL’s target was to have 80,000 units built and sold by 2020, but by the end of 2017 they had already managed to build and approve nearly 60,000 units.

He told Malay Mail that the planning and construction of Rumawip was a two-way process..

“One, we will sell DBKL land with the condition that the developer must build Rumawip.

“Or another way is when developers have their own land and they propose for development, that is when we also insist for Rumawip to be built,” he said,adding in this way both parties ― DBKL and developers, participated in the initiative.

As of December 2017, a total of 3,662 units have been completed and keys have been handed over to the owners, namely Rumawip Residensi Sentulmas, Residensi Pandanmas and Residensi Hijauan Lumayan.

Mhd Amin also said that DBKL had managed to sell all of the Rumawip units during its sales launch held in Setapak.

“The affordable price and good location is the factor. There is no way you can get a property priced below RM 300,000 with a size of about 800sqf in Asia,” he said.

The Rumawip project is catered for those in the medium and low-income working class bracket within the Federal Territories.

It is offered at between RM63,000 and RM150,000 for the low-medium category and between RM150,000 and RM300,000 for the medium category.

Those applying to purchase a unit must be living in the city with income below RM10,000 per month for a single person and RM15,000 per month for married couples.