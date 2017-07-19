RTM stops airing ‘Despacito’ song (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said RTM will stop broadcasting ‘Despacito’. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, July 19 – Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will cease broadcasting the global hit song, Despacito, at all its radio and television stations immediately, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the RTM evaluation panel decided to withdraw the approval to play the song after a re-evaluation.

“As such, RTM is ceasing the broadcast of the song at its radio and TV stations with immediate effect,” he said to Bernama after attending an Aidilfitri ‘open house’ of the ministry here today.

Several quarters have called for the broadcast of the song to be stopped, alleging obscene lyrics. — Bernama