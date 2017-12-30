RTD to launch e-book on driver education curriculum

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid (second right) with Setiawangsa MP Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Zahari (second left) presenting a mock-up replica of Form B2 driving license to Yahya Awal, December 30, 2017. -- Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be launching its e-book on Driver Education Curriculum (KPP) at all driving institutes nationwide in March next year.

JPJ director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid said the launching was to facilitate the learning system for members of the public taking driving licence as it was accessible online.

He said the e-book which was in the process of information compilation would be launched simultaneously throughout the country.

“The manual KPP book will be retained and will continue to be published but the people can choose to learn with the manual or online version,” he said.

He told a press conference after closing the MyLesen Kadet JPJ programme at Sekolah Menengah Tinggi Setapak here today.

Shaharuddin also revealed that JPJ had issued 313, 954 summonses for various offences by motorcyclists from 2014 to 2016.

“Among the common violations were not having valid driving licence and having expired road tax.

“This shows their indifferent attitude to acquire driving licence,” he said.

Earlier in the programme, 56 students from 10 schools passed their B2 driving licence after participating in the JPJ cadet programme. The JPJ programme was to enable school students obtain valid B2 driving licence from as low as RM199. — Bernama