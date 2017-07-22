RTD to install 50 Awas cameras nationwide

KUALA NERUS, July 22 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) will install another 50 cameras at strategic locations nationwide under the Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) by year end.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said the installation process was part of efforts to reduce the number of fatal accidents and to date, 21 cameras have been installed.

“We are confident that the initiative can reduce the number of accidents, especially fatal accidents and improve awareness among the people to follow traffic rules when on the road,” he told reporters after opening the RTD’s ‘Kursus Kecemerlangan’ and JPJ 2017 Sports Carnival at the Duyong Marina Resort Convention Centre, here today.

The Sports Carnival which started on Thursday at the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu is being participated by 1,482 RTD staff from 15 contingents nationwide and involved 10 sports.

Nadzri said RTD would give due consideration and focus on traffic offences, especially those beating traffic lights, mainly motorcyclists.

He said motorcyclists accounted for the highest number of traffic offences.

“Though operations are being carried out on a regular basis to nab traffic offenders who beat traffic lights, special focus will be channelled toward ‘Ops Lampu merah’ which started on July 12. This month alone 300 motorcyclists have died in accidents because they beat traffic lights while 299 had suffered minor or serious injuries,” he said. — Bernama