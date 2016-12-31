RTD to cancel PSV licence of bus drivers found to exceed speed limit, says minister

Commenting on the accident, Liow said initial analysis by Miros found that the bus driver was driving at more than 90km per hour and there was no second driver. ― file pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The Transport Ministry will cancel an express bus driver’s public service vehicle (PSV) licence if he is found to have driven beyond the speed limit, said its Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He also said an express bus company which does not provide a second driver for journeys exceeding 300 kilometres will also be fined RM300.

“I will also discuss with the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) on suspending the permit of bus companies which do not provide second drivers,” he told reporters after making a surprise inspection of express bus services at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS), near here today.

The move follows an accident at Km 137.3 of the North-South Expressway heading north near the Pagoh Rest and Service Area, Johor, on Dec 24, killing 14 bus passengers including the driver, and injuring 16 others.

Earlier, Liow was given briefings on road safety by Director-General of the Road Transport Department (RTD) Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron and the Director-General of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon.

“This is an offence, and the bus company concerned will be brought to court to face all charges...the preliminary findings of the accident will be known in the next two weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liow said, during the Ops Jalan which was conducted by the RTD during the Christmas Day holidays from Dec 24 to 26, 4,000 summonses were issued for various offences committed by drivers of 12,600 vehicles which were inspected.

During the joint operations carried out throughout the country, 90 notices were also issued on 1,434 buses which were inspected, he said.

On his check at the TBS today, Liow said various offences were spotted, including transporting items without permission, such as motorcycles, and not having second drivers.

“During the check, we also found a bus company which did not follow the rules by carrying three motorcycles in its baggage compartment and we have ordered these to be taken out because they are items which are not permitted.

“A summons was also issued on the bus company for not providing a second driver,” he said. ― Bernama