RTD officer’s cars splashed with paint in suspected mischief

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Two cars belonging to Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement division head have been splashed with paint in a suspected act of mischief at his residence in Section 20, Shah Alam on July 29.

The officer concerned, Adnan Md Isa said the incident was believed to have occurred between 4am and 5am.

“I was only aware of the incident when my next door neighbour phoned my wife to say there was a strong smell of paint outside my house before I found both my car and my wife’s car had been splashed with red paint.

“This is the first such incident in my 25-year service with RTD,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Adnan said he had lodged a police report on that day at Section 9 police station in Shah Alam and police had also taken his statements for investigations.

Meanwhile Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

Shafien said police were still investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief. — Bernama