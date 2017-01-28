RTD officer found murdered in front of home following robbery

An officer with the Road and Transport Department was found murdered following a robbery at his house. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — An officer with the Road and Transport Department (RTD) was reportedly found murdered yesterday afternoon in his house at Jalan Parit Intan.

According to The Star Online, Jaiman Saipar was attacked and robbed by unknown assailants at around 12.40pm after he had just returned from his brother’s house located about a kilometre away.

The 53-year-old victim was rushed to the Pontian Hospital where he succumbed to injuries to his neck, shoulders and left arm.

Jaiman was attached to the Pontian RTD office as a motor vehicle inspector since 2014 and has been serving with the RTD for the past 33 years.

The Star Online also reported Pontian OCPD Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman as saying that the police were stepping up investigations into the case which has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police have also urged witnesses or those with any information on the attack to contact the Johor police hotline at 07-2212999.