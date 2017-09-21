Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

RTD officer charged with trespassing into D-G’s office

Thursday September 21, 2017
03:47 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — A Road Transport Department (RTD) officer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trespassing into the office of the department’s director-general.

Syed Abdul Rahman Perman, 35, who has been suspended from work, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Ainna Sherina Saipolamin.

He was charged with trespassing into the then RTD Director-General Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron’s office at the Transport Ministry Building at Precinct 4 here at 1 am last July 13.

The charge, under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass, provides an imprisdonment for up to six month, or fine of up to RM3,000, or both, if found guilty.

Syed Abdul Rahman, represented by lawyer S. Mogan,  was allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan prosecuted.

The court set Oct 11 for mention. — Bernama

