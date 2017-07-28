RTD needs special force to combat syndicate activities, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the Road Transport Department still needed the elite Special Action Force (PTK) team to focus on combating syndicate activities. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) still needs the elite Special Action Force (PTK) team to focus on combating syndicate activities, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the PTK, which was set up early last year, had resolved several tonto issues in a short period of time and is currently in the process of tackling retread tyre issues.

“The PTK Unit is still important in the JPJ administration. They are trained and given weapons to ensure their security when conducting enforcement duties.

“In addition, we are moving into many areas. We need PTK especially to combat criminal activities. RTD officers face some difficulties in taking action because they have no weapons.

“We will continue to improve the PTK and I do not think there is any issue of suspending any team,” he told reporters here today.

RTD in a statement today said that PTK’s operations were suspended following the break-in incident at its director-general’s office on July 13 involving three members of PTK. In the same statement, RTD said it was improving the effectiveness of the PTK Unit in terms of members and duty procedure activities.

Meanwhile, Liow said the RTD would continue to intensify enforcement and it will not be affected following the transfers of the RTD Operations deputy director-general Datuk Yusoff Ayob and enforcement director Datuk V. Valluvan Veloo to the Public Service Department (JPA) effective last Friday.

“The activity goes on as usual. The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will continue to uphold (its) integrity and conduct enforcement activities,” he said.

On the vacancies, Liow said transfers, from time to time, were normal.

Asked if the vacancies will be filled, Liow said the Chief Secretary to the Government and MOT Secretary-General would manage it administratively.

“I have no problem with the filling of the posts,” he said. — Bernama