RTD deputy director-general booked for using emergency lane

A Google screenshot of the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya. RTD’s Datuk Yusoff Ayob was charged and fined for driving on the emergency lane. PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — In a rare occurrence, the Road Transport Department (RTD) deputy director-general of planning and operations was charged and fined at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday for driving on the emergency lane.

Datuk Yusoff Ayob, 58, was fined after pleading guilty to Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Ab Rahman who imposed a RM600 fine, or a seven-month jail sentence in default. Yusoff paid the fine.

The deputy DG was said to have committed the offence along Lingkaran Putrajaya on Oct 7 last year, driving vehicle bearing registration plate BLY 68 at 6.27pm.

The act is considered an offence under Rule 53(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 and punishable under Section 119(1)(C) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine not more than RM2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both if found guilty.

Yusoff, however, was not present in court and was represented by his special officer, who in his argument told the court Yusoff was monitoring his enforcement officers when the offence was committed and was shocked to find out a member of the public reported the incident.

This prompted Isfahanie to clarify the plea, of which the officer confirmed the guilty plea.

It is understood Yusoff was absent from court as he was attending the RTD monthly assembly at their headquarters here.

Attempts to reach Yusoff for comments were unsuccessful.