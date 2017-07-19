Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

RTD deputy director-general booked for using emergency lane

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Wednesday July 19, 2017
07:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Google Glass is backThe Edit: Google Glass is back

The Edit: Jane Austen bank note unveiledThe Edit: Jane Austen bank note unveiled

The Edit: Madonna against auction of personal itemsThe Edit: Madonna against auction of personal items

The Edit: Moderate weight gain carries risksThe Edit: Moderate weight gain carries risks

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A Google screenshot of the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya. RTD’s Datuk Yusoff Ayob was charged and fined for driving on the emergency lane.A Google screenshot of the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya. RTD’s Datuk Yusoff Ayob was charged and fined for driving on the emergency lane.PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — In a rare occurrence, the Road Transport Department (RTD) deputy director-general of planning and operations was charged and fined at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday for driving on the emergency lane.

Datuk Yusoff Ayob, 58, was fined after pleading guilty to Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Ab Rahman who imposed a RM600 fine, or a seven-month jail sentence in default. Yusoff paid the fine.

The deputy DG was said to have committed the offence along Lingkaran Putrajaya on Oct 7 last year, driving vehicle bearing registration plate BLY 68 at 6.27pm.

The act is considered an offence under Rule 53(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 and punishable under Section 119(1)(C) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine not more than RM2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both if found guilty. 

Yusoff, however, was not present in court and was represented by his special officer, who in his argument told the court Yusoff was monitoring his enforcement officers when the offence was committed and was shocked to find out a member of the public reported the incident.

This prompted Isfahanie to clarify the plea, of which the officer confirmed the guilty plea.

It is understood Yusoff was absent from court as he was attending the RTD monthly assembly at their headquarters here.

Attempts to reach Yusoff for comments were unsuccessful.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline