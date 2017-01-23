Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 10:36 pm GMT+8

RTD denies claims Uber/Grab vehicles barred from road tax renewal

RTD today denied a report that vehicles involved with Uber and GrabCar service are prohibited from renewing their road tax. — Reuters [ocRTD today denied a report that vehicles involved with Uber and GrabCar service are prohibited from renewing their road tax. — Reuters [ocKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Road and Transport Department (RTD) today denied a report that the road tax of vehicles which are used for Uber and GrabCar services could not be renewed.

In a statement issued here today, the department said the report, purportedly issued by the RTD Director-General and was made viral on the social media, was not true.

“RTD denies the report that vehicles involved with Uber and GrabCar service are prohibited from renewing their road tax,” it said. 

It said the road tax of the vehicles concerned could be renewed by observing existing procedures, and on the condition that they possessed valid insurance and were not black-listed.

The department advised the public to be wary of messages obtained through the social media and whatsapp application and to refer to the department for confirmation. — Bernama

