RTD confident of solving unpaid AES summonses by taking court action

The Automated Enforcement System (AES) caught 16,241 motorists who beat the red light between Jan 1 and May 15 this year. — Picture by Azneal IshakTANAH MERAH, Sept 3 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) is confident of solving the problem of errant traffic offenders’ refusal to pay their summonses imposed through the Automated Enforcement System (AES) by taking court action.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said the decision was made as many traffic offenders had taken so lightly the summonses issued on them since the AES was implemented on April 15.

“We will proceed with taking court action despite all the disputes from various quarters because we know that there are traffic offenders who refuse to pay the compound of RM150 for the offence they committed,” he told reporters after opening the the 1Community 1RTD programme here today.

Nadzri said with the decision, traffic offenders who failed to settle the summonses within three months from the date of issuance would be charged in court and face a fine of up to RM2,000.

“Right now, we are in the midst of tracking down the offenders,” he said, adding that the two types of summonses issued by the AES were for speeding and running a red light. — Bernama