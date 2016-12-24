RTD: All angles in fatal Johor bus crash to be probed

Earlier this morning, an express bus skidded and plunged off a cliff in Muar, Johor, killing 14 people, including the driver and a baby girl. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The authorities will investigate all angles in the bus crash in Johor that killed 14 people, including claims that the bus driver was speeding, the Road Transport Department (RTD) said today.

However, the agency’s director-general, Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron, told reporters that they would wait for police to complete investigations first before issuing any statement on the matter.

“We will wait for the full official report from the police. All angles will not be sidelined, including on the allegation that the bus was driven (at a speed exceeding the limit),” New Straits Times Online quoted him as saying after an event in Jelebu.

RTD and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (Miros) will also launch a technical investigation to determine if defects in the bus had caused the crash.

The incident, which also injured 16, took place at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangah, Pagoh at around 4am on Christmas Eve.

Miros chief Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, speaking to Malay Mail Online, said today the incident signalled the authorities’ failure to implement safety regulations recommended by a state-powered panel in 2013.

An Independent Advisory Panel to the Minister of Transport was set up following a bus crash in Genting Highlands on August 21, 2013, that killed 37 people, the deadliest case of road accidents in Malaysian history.

Lee noted that the panel made 51 recommendations in its report, but many have yet to be implemented.