RTD acts to address shortage of car licence discs

RTD headquarters issued the statement following complaints by the public that a shortage prevented the Selangor RTD office from issuing MVL discs from 10 am to noon recently. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has assured the public that the shortage of Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) discs has been addressed.

As such, the public can renew their MVL at RTD branches and agents such as Pos Malaysia and MyEG,” said the RTD in a statement today.

“The supplier rushed 20,000 pieces of MVL discs to Selangor RTD office and addressed the shortage while another 20,000 pieces were sent to Kuala Lumpur RTD and RTD in the other states .

“Some 40,000 pieces were sent to Pos Malaysia while another 5,000 pierces were sent to MyEG.”

“The initiative and recovery plan undertaken by the supplier will make available some 50,000 discs daily and the situation will return to normal.

“The shortage followed damage to the machine that print serial numbers and security features on the discs. Damage to the main component requires expertise from overseas (principal) to repair.

“As a result, the discs could not be printed and the supplier could supply them to RTD headquarters,” said the statement.

RTD headquarters had directed the supplier to submit a detailed report on the matter. — Bernama