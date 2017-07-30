RPK’s daughter says turned off by Pakatan Harapan’s bickering

Raja Sara Petra (pic), the daughter of blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin, said she remained sympathetic to PAS despite joining BN’s Gerakan. — Picture via Facebook/ Raja Sara Petra KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Raja Sara Petra opted to join Barisan Nasional’s Gerakan as she lacked faith in Pakatan Harapan that has suffered an ”infighting trend seen since 2004”.

Despite being part of BN, the daughter of blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin also said she remained sympathetic to PAS, which remains a part of the federal Opposition despite its currently balmy ties with the ruling party.

“I have not turned against PAS. There is no reason to and I will continue to be supportive, so to me there has been no U-turn at all,” the 29-year-old told Malay Mail.

Raja Sara said she was also not worried about what “supporters” would think of her decision, pointing out that she has been consistent in her actions.

She also said she was not at a point in her political career that must worry about the political fallout of her decisions.

“I need Malaysians who will back me for what I stand for, not anonymous supporters,” she was further quoted as saying.

Being a new Gerakan recruit, Raja Sara also said she has no demand or expectations of being fielded in the general election.

“Naturally, everyone wants to move up the political ladder, but remember the pyramid is wide at the bottom but narrow at the top,” she said.

Raja Sara was announced as a Gerakan member on July 8 at a Hari Raya Aildilfitri open house organised by the party.

She explained that she choice of Gerakan was motivated by her grandfather, Tun Raja Uda Muhammad’s support for the multiracial party during Election 1969.

“I see Gerakan as a non-communal party that is fighting for all Malaysians.

“With that in mind, I understand that despite BN being made up of several ethno-centric components, we work within a common framework for the good of all,” she said.

Her initial task is to oversee the party’s plans to be part of the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) initiative.

Raja Sara said she has the blessings of both her parents, particularly her mother, Marina Lee Abdullah, whom she said was responsible for “shaping her world view”.

Raja Petra is currently residing in the United Kingdom. He went into self-exile several years ago ostensibly to avoid prosecution over articles deemed seditious and defamatory.