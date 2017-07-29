Royal wedding to preserve Johor customs, traditions

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, July 29 — The wedding of the only daughter of the Sultan of Johor, Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim with Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14, will be steeped in Johor royal customs and traditions.

Tunku Aminah said her father, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the wedding ceremony to feature the uniqueness and the richness of Johor royal family traditions and heritage.

“He had once showed me a picture of his father (the late Sultan Iskandar Almarhum Sultan Ismail) and mother (Enche’ Besar Kalsom Abdullah) at their wedding, which was held in full Johor royal customs and traditions,” the princess was quoted as saying in the Royal Press Office’s statement released today.

Tunku Aminah said her father had also asked her to emulate her grandparents’ wedding ceremony in a bid to preserve the royal customs and traditions of Johor.

“Otherwise, he is worried that our uniqueness as Johoreans will be lost and forever forgotten,” said Tunku Aminah.

Born on April 8, 1986, Tunku Aminah is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan Ibrahim and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Despite her partly western education, Tunku Aminah said she is more than proud to wear a traditional Baju Kurung Teluk Belanga on her wedding.

The wedding of Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah will be steeped in tradition emulating that of the late Sultan Mahmood Iskandar and Enche’ Besar Khalsom Binti Abdullah in 1956. — Bernama pic

The Teluk Belanga design was introduced in the late 19th century during the reign of Sultan Sir Abu Bakar. The name Baju Kurung Teluk Belanga was originated from a place in Singapore, Teluk Belanga, which was the capital of Johor at that time.

“As this is what my parents want, I have no problem to wear the Johor traditional Malay costume for the wedding ceremony,” she said.

The princess said her beau Dennis Muhammad will be wearing Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga.

“My father also wants him (Dennis Muhammad) to have two brooches on his songkok as what my late grandfather wore on his wedding day. These brooches were given to my grandfather by his mother, the late Sultanah Aminah,” she said.

Tunku Aminah said besides the royal regalia and traditions, the wedding will actually be held in a simple but elegant event with family and friends.

“I want it to be a meaningful occasion…that is more important. It doesn’t have to be grand or lavish,” she added.

The royal wedding will begin with the engagement ceremony 10am at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the solemnisation ceremony, while the ‘bersanding’ (sitting on the wedding dais) ceremony will be held at the Throne Room of Istana Besar at 8pm the same day. — Bernama