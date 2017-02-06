Royal Selangor Club: No third party ordered us to axe Zaid’s press conference

Earlier today, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said he was told 'personally' by The Royal Selangor Club’s management that the instruction to cancel the media event came from 'above'. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Royal Selangor Club (RSC) refuted today Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s claim that it had cancelled his press conference tomorrow due to third party intervention.

Its general manager Ramesh Menon said the decision was made solely by its internal committee according to club rules that allows members to use the premises either for social or sporting events.

“Since it was neither a social or sporting event it was necessary for the General Committee to cancel the booking in line with the club’s policies and operating procedures.

“This was therefore an internal matter and not the outcome of interventions from third parties,” he said in a statement.

He also said he then informed Zaid of the committee’s decision in a phone call and in writing.

Ramesh stressed that there was “no communication whatsoever” between the club and anyone else who was not involved in the booking.

Earlier today, Zaid, a former federal minister, said he was told “personally” by the club’s management that the instruction to cancel the media event came from “above”.

“Putrajaya or the police, I can’t remember which one, but they told me it’s [an] order from above,” Zaid told Malay Mail Online.

The press conference is speculated to concern his entry into DAP.

Zaid declined comment then, saying he would speak at a press conference which is now relocated to be held at his house in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 9.30am tomorrow.