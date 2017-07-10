Royal Malaysian Navy deploys vessels to combat piracy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has deployed its vessels in an operation dubbed Ops Padu, in a bid to combat piracy in the waters of Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Its deputy chief, Vice Admiral Datuk Anuwi Hassan said the operation, which was specifically mounted to combat piracy involving tankers carrying liquefied petroleum, was launched on Monday.

“The two-week Ops Padu will see the RMN working together with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Marine Police Force.

“The operation will be concentrated in Johor since most of the tankers are anchored there,” he told reporters after a pinning of ranks ceremony on 32 officers and members of KD Sri Gombak, here today.

Meanwhile, Anuwi urged the RMN personnel to increase their contribution in the group insurance plan to the maximum 15 units.

“With the increased contributions, family members will be well compensated should there be any untoward incidents,” he said. — Bernama