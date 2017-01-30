Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 6:03 pm GMT+8

Rough seas, strong winds hamper search for two Indonesians in Sarawak

Monday January 30, 2017
04:15 PM GMT+8

Agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (pic), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the coast guard had yet to leave their base for the search and rescue mission due to the bad weather and sea condition. — Picture by Dawn ChinAgencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (pic), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the coast guard had yet to leave their base for the search and rescue mission due to the bad weather and sea condition. — Picture by Dawn ChinSANTUBONG, Jan 30 — The search and rescue operation for two Indonesian workers feared drowned at Pantai Damai Puri here has been hampered by rough seas and strong winds.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Farhan Sufyan Borhan said the SAR, which was halted yesterday due to failing light, resumed this morning, but the rescue boat in the operation was forced to return to base due to the rough seas.

Following which, he said, the SAR team was forced to resort to ‘surface searching along the coastline with the assistance of an eight-member kayak team from Damai resort.

Farhan said other agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the coast guard had yet to leave their base for the SAR mission due to the bad weather and sea condition. — Bernama

