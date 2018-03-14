Rotting body of woman found stuffed inside cupboard in Penang flat

Police arrested two Nepali men who discovered the decaying body of a woman inside a dresser at their flat unit in Paya Terubong.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said the two had detected a foul stench coming from the room of their flat mate, a third Nepali, and forced their way in.

“They (then) broke open a cupboard in the room where the foul smell was emanating from and found the body of the victim,” he told reporters today.

He said the body was of a 25-year-old Indonesian woman, Santi Restauli Simbolon, who had worked in the same factory as the men in Bayan Lepas.

She had also lived in the same block as the three Nepali, and a flat mate said she has not seen Santi since March 10.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was seen entering the flat unit with the suspect a few times before this,” he said.

The two Nepali revealed that they last saw their 27-year-old flatmate, who is the main suspect, on March 9.

They were detained to assist the police in their investigations.

A pathologist who cursorily examined the body found no obvious wounds, but a complete post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

Police suspect the murder to be a crime of passion.