Rosmah’s lawyer makes police report over YouTube video

lawyer NoorHajran Mohd Noor said that the video uploaded on March 7 claiming that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pic) was behind a failed sturgeon project had jeopardised her reputation and integrity. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A lawyer representing Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today lodged a police report claiming defamation over a YouTube video allegedly linking the wife of the Prime Minister with a sturgeon project.

NoorHajran Mohd Noor from the law firm of Messrs NoorHajran Mohd Noor made the report at the Sentul District Police headquarters here.

She said in a statement that the video uploaded on March 7 claiming that Rosmah was behind a failed sturgeon project had jeopardised her reputation and integrity.

The lawyer said the video, uploaded by someone by the nickname of ‘Cap Kapak’, depicted a speech given by an opposition politician alleging Rosmah’s involvement in several Felda investment projects, including the sturgeon project.

The statement by the politician, apparently based on information from a Felda officer, was malicious slander without any evidence and basis, she said.

“Such an allegation has caused prejudice among Netizens and undermined the reputation and integrity of my client,” she added.

NoorHajran said she and her client would leave it to the police to conduct an investigation and take the appropriate action in accordance with the law. — Bernama