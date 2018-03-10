Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Rosmah urges youths to counter fake news

Saturday March 10, 2018
02:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Fewer hijab-wearing women in this year’s Women’s March MalaysiaFewer hijab-wearing women in this year’s Women’s March Malaysia

Wedding bells for DAP’s Zairil and Dyana Sofya this year endWedding bells for DAP’s Zairil and Dyana Sofya this year end

The Edit: Playing a badminton iconThe Edit: Playing a badminton icon

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor delivers her speech at the World Peace Malaysia forum at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Bernama picDatin Seri Rosmah Mansor delivers her speech at the World Peace Malaysia forum at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Bernama picSERDANG, March 10 — Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has called for youths to be responsible ‘netizens’ and distinguish between truth and lies from the information and news they encountered on social media.

She said well-informed youths with cyber ethics are the only way to counter the negative impact of cyberspace on peace, harmony and economic progress.

Rosmah pointed out that almost anybody could create content and share it with the rest of the world with just a click of the button without a care for its consequences.

“Misinformation and fake news are hard to correct once they are viralled on social media.

“Such harmful content can disrupt the economy and jeopardise peace, and harmony,” she said when officiating the Students For Peace Leadership Conference themed Nation Building Through Culture of Heart at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), here today.

Expressing her disappointment over several fake news about her on social media, Rosmah said youths should be equipped with the knowledge and skills to use social media in a positive and productive way.

Thus, she said cybersafe campaigns with active involvement of youths are being conducted in a collaborative manner with public, private and civil society sectors to turn youths into responsible netizens.

“They are also imbued with cyber ethics, to detect and avoid harassment and bullying and not to indulge in cybercrimes,” she said.

She said with 13.5 million youth population in this country, their role could not be ignored in a world, which was experiencing increasing tension, violence, injustice, diminishing tolerance for diversity and declining respect for human rights.

Rosmah said the future of Malaysia lies on nurturing a competent and efficient generation which could meet future challenges and committed to the good of mankind. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram