Rosmah urges youths to counter fake news

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor delivers her speech at the World Peace Malaysia forum at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Bernama picSERDANG, March 10 — Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has called for youths to be responsible ‘netizens’ and distinguish between truth and lies from the information and news they encountered on social media.

She said well-informed youths with cyber ethics are the only way to counter the negative impact of cyberspace on peace, harmony and economic progress.

Rosmah pointed out that almost anybody could create content and share it with the rest of the world with just a click of the button without a care for its consequences.

“Misinformation and fake news are hard to correct once they are viralled on social media.

“Such harmful content can disrupt the economy and jeopardise peace, and harmony,” she said when officiating the Students For Peace Leadership Conference themed Nation Building Through Culture of Heart at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), here today.

Expressing her disappointment over several fake news about her on social media, Rosmah said youths should be equipped with the knowledge and skills to use social media in a positive and productive way.

Thus, she said cybersafe campaigns with active involvement of youths are being conducted in a collaborative manner with public, private and civil society sectors to turn youths into responsible netizens.

“They are also imbued with cyber ethics, to detect and avoid harassment and bullying and not to indulge in cybercrimes,” she said.

She said with 13.5 million youth population in this country, their role could not be ignored in a world, which was experiencing increasing tension, violence, injustice, diminishing tolerance for diversity and declining respect for human rights.

Rosmah said the future of Malaysia lies on nurturing a competent and efficient generation which could meet future challenges and committed to the good of mankind. — Bernama