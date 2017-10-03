Rosmah highlights Malaysia’s achievements in tackling child sexual offences at New York meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has shared Malaysia’s experiences in combating child sexual offences head-on at an international meeting organised at the United Nations in New York.

She said Malaysia had achieved much in undertaking this endeavour in a relatively short period of time, which reflected the urgency attached to ending abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children.

“These problems are real and they are prevalent in all countries. We must address them now before they worsen,” she said in a recorded video of her speech shown at the high-level meeting on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for Children: Collective Actions and Innovative Solutions on Monday.

In Malaysia’s case, she said, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in August 2016 took the decisive action in forming a task force to look into all issues related to sexual crimes against children.

“With full political commitment from the top, within six months, the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill was drafted and presented to Parliament in March 2017,” Rosmah said.

She said that with overwhelming public support, the bill was unanimously passed and the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 came into force on July 10 this year.

Rosmah said the Malaysian government’s seriousness in tackling the problem was also mirrored in the June 2017 launch of the Sexual Offences Against Children Court to ensure that cases were dealt with effectively within 12 months.

“I believe that it is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. Under a very experienced presiding judge... 248 of the 293 registered cases or 84.6 per cent were disposed of within three months. The government is planning to expand this special court to other states in the country,” she said.

Special attention, she said, was also being given to ensure that victims and their families did not suffer greater physical, emotional and psychological trauma, and eliminate “silos” and outdated work systems. — Bernama